Picture of the Day: Scout at La Ferté Alais

Simon Paul submitted this photo and note: “A Royal Aircraft Factory SE.5A Scout performing at the La Ferté Alais Air Show, just south of Paris, France, on June 27, 2023. A great show with many old-timers and warbirds.”

