Picture of the Day: His First AirVenture

Scott and Jessica Goerne submitted these photos and a note: “While 2023 was our fourth time coming to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, it was our son’s first! He is only 11 months old and it turns out he loves airplanes just as much as he loves his cars and trucks at home! In the first picture we are back home with his first ever Oshkosh shirt. The second photo is from Chester V’s while at dinner. He absolutely enjoyed the traffic flying over as they were coming to land on the North 40 landing strip. Anything and everything that was flying in the sky during our stay within the campground he was looking to the sky! He especially loved the jets, but would get mad when the noise was on one side of camp but the Jet was somewhere else! We hope that in years to come we can continue this as a family tradition and he continues to learn more and love the shows just as much as we do!”

