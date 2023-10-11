Society of Experimental Test Pilots honor pilot of all-electric aircraft

Steve Crane. (Photo by Eviation Aircraft)

ARLINGTON, Washington — Steve Crane, the test pilot for Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, won the 2023 Iven C. Kincheloe Award for Alice’s first flight.

The award, given by the Society of Experimental Test Pilots (SETP), recognizes outstanding accomplishment by a test pilot in conducting a test flight.

“Steve worked directly with two flight test engineers, a small cadre of design engineers, and business leadership to maintain steady progress towards a safe first flight,” noted the Society of Experimental Test Pilots in presenting the Kincheloe Award to Crane. “Steve’s contribution to the aircraft program was invaluable, and ultimately culminated in his flawless first flight of the Alice, representing a major milestone for electric aviation and the future of air mobility.”

The nine-seater Alice flew for eight minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet on Sept. 27, 2022, making it the world’s first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft.

Built from a clean-sheet design, it is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX.