Textron Aviation’s apprenticeship programs recognized by state

WICHITA, Kansas — Textron Aviation’s Maintenance and Paint Apprenticeship programs have been recognized as state-registered apprenticeships through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The two-year programs support the company’s long-term workforce plan and offer prospective and current employees opportunities to “try new fields, learn new skills, and stretch their abilities to build a lasting career,” according to company officials.

As employees, apprentices receive benefits and pay during on-the-job and classroom training. In a typical week, employees divide their time attending training at WSU Tech and working with mentors at Textron Aviation production facilities. The company also pays for all program-related tuition and fees, company officials noted.

The company continues to grow and enhance its collaborative “earn and learn opportunities,” including Airframe & Powerplant (A&P), Avionics, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining and Tooling programs.

For more information: TxtAv.com/Careers.