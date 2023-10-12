General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Textron Aviation’s apprenticeship programs recognized by state

By · · Leave a Comment

WICHITA, Kansas — Textron Aviation’s Maintenance and Paint Apprenticeship programs have been recognized as state-registered apprenticeships through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The two-year programs support the company’s long-term workforce plan and offer prospective and current employees opportunities to “try new fields, learn new skills, and stretch their abilities to build a lasting career,” according to company officials.

As employees, apprentices receive benefits and pay during on-the-job and classroom training. In a typical week, employees divide their time attending training at WSU Tech and working with mentors at Textron Aviation production facilities. The company also pays for all program-related tuition and fees, company officials noted.

The company continues to grow and enhance its collaborative “earn and learn opportunities,” including Airframe & Powerplant (A&P), Avionics, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining and Tooling programs.

For more information: TxtAv.com/Careers.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.