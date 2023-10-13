Pilot intentionally flies into terrain

According to air traffic control information, the pilot departed Grand Forks International Airport (KGFK) in North Dakota, for a night cross-country flight in the Piper PA-28 to Hector International Airport (KFAR) in Fargo, North Dakota.

The airplane departed Runway 17L, climbed to about 3,700 feet mean sea level, and continued south toward KFAR.

About 30 miles from KGFK, the airplane turned left about 180° and began a rapid descent.

The wreckage was located in a plowed, soft dirt field near Buxton, North Dakota.

The initial impact point was located about 25 feet from the main wreckage. The initial impact contained the two-bladed propeller and propeller hub and several separated sections of the lower forward fuselage.

Fragmented sections of the engine cowling, upper cockpit and windscreen structure, plexiglass, and avionics were found in the debris forward of the main wreckage. Both wing leading edges were crushed aft to the flaps and ailerons. The forward fuselage was crushed aft to the rear cabin bulkhead.

The airplane damage was consistent with a high-angle and high-energy impact with terrain.

An autopsy of the pilot was performed by the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. The autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma, and the manner of death as suicide.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s intentional flight into terrain as an act of suicide.

NTSB Identification: 104122

This October 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.