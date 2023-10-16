General Aviation News

New hangar project takes off at KAEG

The inability to get a hangar at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, led to the creation of a new company: High Flying Hangars, which will bring the first new commercial development to the airport in more than 25 years.

According to a story at No Plane No Gain, a joint general aviation advocacy initiative of the National Business Aviation Association and General Aviation Manufacturers Association, the hangar project began in late 2019 when Jack Hinkes and a friend started taking flying lessons from his father, Kenny, a longtime professional pilot and CFII. After buying a Cessna 172 to train in, Hinkes called the FBO about leasing a hangar.

“I asked the woman who answered, ‘Hey, can I get one of those T-hangars?’” he recalled. “And she laughed at me.”

As with many general aviation airports, KAEG’s existing 158 T-hangars were fully occupied with a years-long waiting list.

However, Hinkes and his father, who are also real estate developers, saw an opportunity.

They found a 25-acre parcel south of KAEG’s control tower, founded High Flying Hangars, and spent three years getting the project in motion.

They recently broke ground on the first 10 hangars — which are already sold out — and are already planning Phase II, which will include another 14 hangars. Further hangars could be built if the demand is there, they said.

For more information: KAEGHangars.com

