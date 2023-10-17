New owner for Hartzell

Private equity firm Arcline Investment Management has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hartzell Aviation from Tailwind Technologies.

There are two companies under the Hartzell Aviation umbrella: Hartzell Propeller, a manufacturer of propellers, and Hartzell Engine Tech, a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of aircraft engine accessories and products, including turbochargers, alternators, starters, starter adapters, fuel pumps, magnetos, cabin heaters, exhaust systems, and engine mounts.

“As investors exclusively focused on critical suppliers to critical industries, Hartzell’s portfolio of flight-critical propeller and engine subsystems for a large and long-lived installed base fits perfectly with Arcline’s strategy,” company officials said. “We are excited to partner with the Hartzell team to carry on its legacy generated over the past 100 years and facilitate the company’s next phase of growth.”

“Our family has been blessed to be the stewards of Hartzell Aviation for 37 years. As we look to the future, we believe Arcline fully embraces our core value — Built on Honor — and will bring the skills and resources to build on over a century of excellence and innovation,” said Jim Brown, president of Hartzell Aviation.

For more information: HartzellAviation.com, Arcline.com.