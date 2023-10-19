Competition for employees at all-time high in aviation industry

Competition between companies in the aviation industry is at an all-time high to attract talent, according to officials with JSfirm.com, an online job website dedicated to aviation.

On opening day of the 2023 National Business Aviation Association convention, JSfirm officials reported that the number of companies advertising open positions is up 19.7% with total jobs on the rise 16.7% so far this year, compared to 2022.

JSfirm officials noted that the companies that are having the most success attracting new talent are those that offer “generous relocation and sign-on bonuses” when advertising their open positions. Some companies are offering signing bonuses up to $175,000 for pilots, JSfirm officials added.

That demand has led to a record year for JSfirm, which reports that its membership of job seekers has grown 40.8%, with an increase of applications posted to the site of 21.2%.

Job seekers range in experience level from recent graduates to seasoned executives and fall into every facet of the aviation industry, company officials noted.

“JSfirm.com has had another exponential year of growth to date and the fourth quarter shows no signs of slowing down,” said Abbey Hutter, executive director. “We confidently expect overall traffic — total jobs, companies, and job seekers — to continue to rise through the remainder of 2023.”

For more information: JSfirm.com