Spooky weather for Trick or Treat at the Scairport



The weather may have been less than ideal, but even poor weather didn’t stop pilots from dressing up, decorating planes, and celebrating Halloween at La Porte Municipal Airport (KPPO) in Indiana.

When rain and heavy wind was forecasted for the Oct. 14, 2023, Trick or Treat at the Scairport, it looked like the event would have to be canceled or heavily modified.

That’s when one corporate hangar owner, Marcia Forcey, stepped up and volunteered to open up both of her hangar doors, decorate her airplane in her hangar, and invite the other pilots to stand out of the rain with her to give out candy.



Airport Manager of Planning & Outreach Rachel Boulahanis set up a plan to keep kids dry in their cars and drive through the event instead of walk. Airport staff stood out in the weather to direct cars towards the hangars, turn around, drive by the airplanes tied down on the ramp, and back out to the parking lot.

Although the day required some pivoting, it allowed hundreds of happy children to see some decorated aircraft, some dressed-up pilots, and, of course, receive a few handfuls of candy.

This was the fourth year that the La Porte Municipal Airport has hosted “Trick or Treat at the Scairport.”

Registration is always required but free. The number of individuals who can participate each year is limited to how much candy is donated. This year had the highest number of registered children, totaling nearly 800. The large number of participants was all thanks to donations from the La Porte Aero Club, Veregy, and American Licorice, airport officials noted.

Every year, pilots dress up in costumes, decorate their airplanes, and hand out candy. Participants young and old get tickets to vote for their favorite displays, and the winning pilot gets their name on the trophy that remains on display at the airport year round and, of course, the bragging rights that follow.

In years with better weather, pilots decorate their airplanes, like this one in 2022. (Photos courtesy La Porte Municipal Airport)

Although participants weren’t able to vote this year, the clear winner was Marcia Forcey, who not only had a fantastic display but also a fantastic attitude as a team player, airport officials said.

For more information: LaPorteAirport.com or 219-324-3393.

