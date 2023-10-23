Student pilot loses control when rudder pedal cable fails

The solo student pilot reported that he was unable to maintain directional control of the tailwheel-equipped Interstate S-1A during the takeoff roll at the airport in Independence, Oregon, when he depressed the left rudder pedal.

He aborted the takeoff and the plane veered to the right, exited the right side of the runway, and hit multiple airport signs, substantially damaging the right wing.

Post-accident examination of the airplane by the owner revealed that the control cable that interconnects the forward and aft seat left rudder pedals had failed.

The owner further stated that it appeared the control cable had pulled through the nicopress swage and that the crimp marks were still visible on the swage.

A review of the airplane maintenance records revealed that the airplane amassed 1,483.4 hours since the control cables were replaced about 21 years before the accident.

Probable Cause: The separation of the left rudder pedal interconnect cable during takeoff, which resulted in the student pilot’s inability to maintain directional control.

NTSB Identification: 104051

This October 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.