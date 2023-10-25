Picture of the Day: Mount Rushmore fly-over

Mike Glasney submitted this photo and note: “What a great way to start Day 1 on my inaugural flight to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. As a passenger in a Beechcraft G36 I was able to focus on the shot. After a handful of attempts that didn’t work out, this one did thankfully, and it was actually my last opportunity before departing the area. Got lucky. As a low-time pilot, it was a pretty exciting experience to see Rushmore for the first time from this vantage point that most do not get and I enjoy sharing it.”

