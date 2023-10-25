General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Mount Rushmore fly-over

By · · 5 Comments

Mike Glasney submitted this photo and note: “What a great way to start Day 1 on my inaugural flight to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. As a passenger in a Beechcraft G36 I was able to focus on the shot. After a handful of attempts that didn’t work out, this one did thankfully, and it was actually my last opportunity before departing the area. Got lucky. As a low-time pilot, it was a pretty exciting experience to see Rushmore for the first time from this vantage point that most do not get and I enjoy sharing it.”

Comments

  1. It’s an awesome experience if you get the chance. In 2021 our Navion convention was in nearby Spearfish. Another fellow and I decided to return from a fly-out as a 2-ship (we’re both formation leads) and fly around Devil’s Tower and Mt Rushmore. We made two passes at each and swapped leads so we could get pictures of both our planes. They are prized pics.

    • Not long-less than 5 minutes during multiple passes, with a few other aircraft in the area also. It was exhilarating for sure!

    • It surly was-definitely the most memorable of views/sights I’d experienced flying, so far!!
      The closest we flew was actually about twice the distance in the shot, taken with Zoom.

