Picture of the Day: Mount Rushmore fly-over

Mike Glasney submitted this photo and note: “What a great way to start Day 1 on my inaugural flight to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. As a passenger in a Beechcraft G36 I was able to focus on the shot. After a handful of attempts that didn’t work out, this one did thankfully, and it was actually my last opportunity before departing the area. Got lucky. As a low-time pilot, it was a pretty exciting experience to see Rushmore for the first time from this vantage point that most do not get and I enjoy sharing it.”
Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
Comments
Greg says
It’s an awesome experience if you get the chance. In 2021 our Navion convention was in nearby Spearfish. Another fellow and I decided to return from a fly-out as a 2-ship (we’re both formation leads) and fly around Devil’s Tower and Mt Rushmore. We made two passes at each and swapped leads so we could get pictures of both our planes. They are prized pics.
Are Cie says
A bucket list item for me, for sure. How low were you?
Michael says
Not long-less than 5 minutes during multiple passes, with a few other aircraft in the area also. It was exhilarating for sure!
Kelly Carnighan says
How exciting! How close did you have to get to get the picture?
Michael says
It surly was-definitely the most memorable of views/sights I’d experienced flying, so far!!
The closest we flew was actually about twice the distance in the shot, taken with Zoom.