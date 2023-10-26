Picture of the Day: Trojan fly-by

Jim Jazdzewski submitted this photo and note: “A pair of T28 Trojans from the Trojan Phlyers air show team doing a beautiful fly-by at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 during the Wednesday air show. My son and I were by the old main entrance to the flight line watching the air show.”

