Unlit obstacle shocks pilot

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I read the NOTAMs before flight. One NOTAM identifies an unlighted obstacle .9 miles south of Duchesne Municipal Airport (U69) in Utah. No problem, I thought, I’m flying in daylight hours in VMC.

On arrival I was shocked to find that the top of the obstacle, an oil-drilling rig, is right on the centerline and glidepath for Runway 35.

NOTAM or no NOTAM, without significant lighting, this obstacle would be extremely dangerous in low ceilings, poor visibility, and especially at night.

The only instrument approach to U69 is a circling approach from the east. Maneuvering during an instrument approach to land on Runway 35 or a missed approach from Runway 17 would be extremely dangerous.

This unlit obstacle must be remedied immediately!

Primary Problem: Environment

ACN: 2002446