Too much forward stick on landing bends Luscombe

View of fuselage buckling aft of cockpit (FAA photo)

The pilot and owner of the Luscombe 8A told investigators that the pilot in the right seat completed the landing at the airport in Winchester, Virginia, but applied “too much forward stick.”

He assumed control of the airplane, and while performing remedial actions, he applied too much brake pressure, which resulted in the airplane “slowly” nosing over and coming to rest inverted.

The pilot/owner and his copilot were wearing 4-point harnesses and were unhurt, but the airplane was substantially damaged.

View of substantial damage to vertical fin. (FAA photo)

When asked if there were any mechanical deficiencies that would have prevented normal operation of his airplane, the pilot/owner replied, “No, none. Not at all.”

Probable Cause: The pilot’s misapplication of brakes during the landing roll which resulted in a nose-over event and substantial damage to the airplane.

NTSB Identification: 104091

This October 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.