Video: A good old-fashioned fly-in

Just posted to YouTube is a short video with highlights from Ranger Airfield’s 16th Old School Fly-In & Airshow.
Since 1911 Ranger Airfield (F23) in Texas has been maintained and directed entirely by volunteers and donations.
