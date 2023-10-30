Picture of the Day: Halloween Cub

Rob Stapleton submitted this photo and note: “A newly rebuilt Super Cub by Acme Cub takes off from the Lake Hood gravel strip in Anchorage, Alaska, during the autumn Birch foliage. The Super Cub is sporting flames from the engine cowling and dayglow green powder coated fuselage tubing, trim including VGs and jury struts with all the modifications needed for off-airport operations. The Cub is flown by student pilot Emilie Williams and her CFI behind a Lycoming O-360 180-hp engine. The Cub has earned a local name as the Gangster Cub.”

