Picture of the Day: Evening landing at KUES

Don Muehlbauer submitted this photo and note: “After a long summer of hazy weather, Aug. 31 2023, brought a beautiful clear evening. Note the sheen on the cowling of the RV-12 and the Approach lights on Runway 10 at Waukesha County Airport (KUES) in Wisconsin. I am a CFI, so a student, just about ready to solo, was flying the plane.”

