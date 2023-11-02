Expansion begins at Warhawk Air Museum

Fred Johnsen, the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel and General Aviation News Of Wings & Things columnist, was on hand Oct. 27, 2023, when officials with the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, Idaho, broke ground on an expansion to the museum that will be dedicated to the Global War on Terror (GWOT) and the men and women who served the United States in what became America’s longest war, spanning more than the first two decades of the 21st Century.

The expansion will allow the relocation of the museum’s restoration shop into a new facility, freeing up the restoration building for use as the GWOT museum facility.

The Warhawk Air Museum places emphasis on the stories of veterans from many eras. The latest coverage of the actions in places like Afghanistan and Iraq will allow recent veterans and their families to share and appreciate their service. The museum has raised $2.8 million toward its goal of $3.5 million to create the Global War on Terror portion of the facility.