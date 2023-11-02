Right airport, wrong name

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

A plane pulled on to Runway 34 at Orcas Island Airport (KORS) in Eastsound, Washington, in spite of the fact that I was on very short final (approximately 400 feet AGL) and had been making radio calls, and should have been completely visible.

I executed a go-around and landed safely later.

However, I believe my own radio calls contributed to the confusion as I incorrectly addressed my radio calls to “Eastsound traffic” rather than “Orcas traffic.”

I write this report because I believe I’m not the only pilot who has made this mistake at this airport, it seems to be the norm here, and I think that’s contributing to confusion for folks from out of town who read the chart.

My understanding is that the airport was renamed some years ago but the old name has unfortunately stuck.

One thing that might mitigate this confusion at similar airports is if the ASOS contained a remark reminding pilots to use the correct name until the correct vernacular caught on.

I’m going to try to use the correct vernacular and break that habit of using the wrong name.

I want to stress that almost every local pilot misnames the airport and this is not great.

I also think the departing pilot should have cleared the runway visually before departing.

And I could have perhaps been more proactive and emphatic reacting to his radio calls because I thankfully did hear and understand that he was entering the runway I was preparing to land on.

While not a substitute for visually clearing the runway, I believe if the departing aircraft utilized 1090ES ADS-B In, they would have been able to receive my ADSB-Out transmissions and this might have helped with situational awareness.

Primary Problem: Procedure

ACN: 2010411