Applications now open for more than $1 million in EAA scholarships

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The application process is now open for the 2024 Aviation Scholarships from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

Flight training and post-secondary scholarships are available to everyone over the age of 16, according to EAA officials.

Flight training scholarships help cover the costs at any flight school in the United States or Canada that is not a university program.

Post-secondary scholarships help pay for collegiate level programs in the United States including, but not limited to: Aerospace or aeronautical engineering, aviation business administration, air traffic control, aviation maintenance, professional flight, or any aviation-related STEM field.

“The costs of training and education can be one of the biggest challenges students face when trying to achieve their goals,” said Becca Greskoviak, EAA Scholarship & Fund Steward Coordinator. “EAA is able to help break down that barrier through our scholarship program.”

Deadline to apply is March 1, 2024.

More information about individual scholarships and online application procedures is available at EAA’s scholarship website at EAA.org/Scholarships.

