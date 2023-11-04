Breitling redesigns Avenger pilot watches

Breitling has redesigned its Avenger pilot watch line, updating the 20-year-old design that was initially designed for jet pilots.

“The Avenger was created to stand up to the relentless conditions of a jet cockpit and to support pilots in demanding aerial maneuvers. Its redesign demanded nothing less,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “This collection pairs all the performance with sophisticated modern aviation style.”

The updated Avenger comes in three formats: A 44 mm chronograph, a 44 mm automatic GMT, and a 42 mm automatic. All come with a choice of military leather strap with folding pin buckle or three-row stainless-steel bracelet with micro-adjustable folding clasp. Each has a 300 m water resistance, according to company officials.

The force behind the new 44 mm Avenger is the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 that provides approximately 70 hours of power and comes with a five-year-warranty, as well as being a certified chronometer.

Core models feature a colored dial (blue, green, black, or sand-colored) and rotating 60-minute bezel in stainless steel.

Meanwhile, the new Avenger Night Mission chronograph includes a yellow or carbon black dial, as well as a case and bezel constructed entirely of scratch-resistant ceramic. Its caseback, crown, pushers, and buckle are crafted in solid titanium, providing the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any metal, Breitling officials noted.

The automatic GMT watch includes a red GMT hand that provides at-a-glance reading of Zulu time along a 24-hour rotating bezel. The diameter is equal to that of the chrono, with a more compact profile. The steel-cased Avenger Automatic GMT comes in a choice of black or naval blue dials. It’s powered by the certified Breitling Caliber 32 that provides an approximate 42-hour reserve and is backed by a two-year warranty.

Also in the line is the 42 mm automatic, which “has all the robustness of its larger counterparts in a trimmer 42 mm diameter,” company officials said.

Constructed in steel, the Avenger Automatic offers a choice of black, naval-blue, or camo-green dial. Its engine is the certified Breitling Caliber 17 automatic three-hand movement, delivering up to 38 hours of power with a two-year warranty.

Prices range from $4,800 to $9,300.

For more information: Breitling.com