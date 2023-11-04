EPA grant to help disadvantaged communities transition to unleaded avgas

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given a $776,636 grant to the California Department of Public Health that will “provide technical assistance to general aviation airports in California in disadvantaged communities to support the transition from leaded aviation gasoline (avgas) to unleaded avgas.”

The move follows a recent determination by the EPA that “emissions of lead from aircraft that operate on leaded fuel cause or contribute to air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health and welfare under the Clean Air Act.”

The technical assistance California Department of Public Health will provide using the grant includes voluntary business roundtable discussions, training, and developing educational materials and case studies.

“The proposed project aims to improve human health and the environment in disadvantaged communities identified through the state’s CalEnviroScreen by reducing lead emissions that may harm them,” EPA officials said in a press release.

The grant is one of two pollution prevention grants in California that EPA will fund this year—the other going to the University of California at Los Angeles—and was made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

EPA’s Pollution Prevention Grant Program advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution, EPA officials explained.

Between 2011-2021, EPA’s Pollution Prevention program issued nearly 500 grants totaling more than $50 million, which have helped businesses identify, develop, and adopt pollution prevention approaches. These approaches have resulted in eliminating 19.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, saving 49 billion gallons of water, reducing 917 million pounds of hazardous materials and pollutants, and saving more than $2.2 billion for business.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is boosting these efforts by providing $100 million to support the program’s continued efforts. Thanks to this federal investment, state and Tribal programs that are awarded grants will not be required to provide matching funds, which has helped expand access to these resources and broadened the applicant pool, EPA officials added.

Read more about P2 and the P2 Grant Program at EPA.gov.