Picture of the Day: Best $50 I ever spent

Kurt Winker submitted this photo and note: “The 1942 J-3 Cub I won in a raffle held by the Dakota Territory Air Museum — best $50 I ever spent. Its life started by going directly into the Civilian Pilot Training Program for World War II.

Reading through all the original logbooks was amazing, as every flight back then was put into the aircraft logs. This photo was taken the evening before I flew the J-3 from Mid Valley Airpark (E98) in Los Lunas, New Mexico, to McKinney National Airport (KTKI) in Texas. About 520 nm of flying at ground speeds between 40 and 75 knots. It took all day and four fuel stops. What a great way to spend a day!”

