General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Protective boot for uAvionix tailBeaconX introduced

By · · 2 Comments

EDMO Distributors has introduced the TBX-BOOT, a protective cover designed to shield the uAvionix tailBeaconX from damage while the aircraft is parked.

Made of high visibility orange PETG plastic, the boot is customized to provide a “hand-in-glove” protective fit over the tailBeaconX’s clear glass globe and dual ADS-B antennas to prevent accidental breakage, according to company officials.

Price: $49.95.

For more information: EDMO.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Comments

  1. The tail beacon on my Cessna is about 7 feet off the ground…. no need for this, and I couldn’t reach it if I did.!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.