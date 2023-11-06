Protective boot for uAvionix tailBeaconX introduced

EDMO Distributors has introduced the TBX-BOOT, a protective cover designed to shield the uAvionix tailBeaconX from damage while the aircraft is parked.

Made of high visibility orange PETG plastic, the boot is customized to provide a “hand-in-glove” protective fit over the tailBeaconX’s clear glass globe and dual ADS-B antennas to prevent accidental breakage, according to company officials.

Price: $49.95.

For more information: EDMO.com