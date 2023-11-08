Picture of the Day: The Greatest Generation leading the latest generation

Isaac Mattingly submitted this photo and note: “This photo was taken in July 2023 during practice at the 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow where the plane flying is the very same C-47 “That’s All Brother” that led the D-Day invasion of Normandy. The Jumper in the photo is a member of the SOCOM Para-Commandos jump team. The team is made up different members from different branches of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM).”

