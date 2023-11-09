AOPA updates flight instructor refresher course

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released the latest version of its online flight instructor refresher course.

Air Safety Institute officials note that as they renewed the electronic Flight Instructor Refresher Course (eFIRC) with the FAA, “we took the opportunity to incorporate fresh scenarios, including new videos and images.”

“In addition, course takers will notice improved tracking of their progress inside each eFIRC module, and AOPA Air Safety Institute courses that are part of eFIRC elective modules will no longer require participants to take a separate course and quiz,” said AOPA ASI Aviation Safety Programs Manager John Collins. “The course now loads faster and is fully responsive, meaning it will work on any device you wish to take the course on.”

AOPA officials note that 100% of the eFIRC revenue go to “support ASI’s free educational resources that improve GA safety and grow the pilot population.”

For more information: AOPA.org