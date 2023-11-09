Confused pilot reverses runway numbers

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I’m a new private pilot and was returning home after numerous weather delays.

As I made my calls on the CTAF, I could hear one other plane doing laps in the pattern. I noted what runway he was using, realized there would be plenty of spacing between me and him, and announced that I’d be making a straight-in approach.

On final, at about 400 feet AGL, I saw him pass almost directly above me, 400-500 feet higher than me, climbing out.

I realized I was approaching from the wrong direction and flew away from the pattern before rejoining it and landing the correct direction.

Early in my training I often mixed up the two ends of the same runway. I don’t know why. I practiced runway directions a lot and got comfortable with the numbering system.

However, in a moment when I was eager to get home and wanted to make a simple, straight-in approach, I reverted to an old habit and reversed the runway numbers.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2007916