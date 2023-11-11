New maintenance training facility opens at KDAY

Sinclair Community College President Dr. Steven Johnson speaks at the opening ceremony.

Sinclair Community College unveiled its new Aviation Maintenance Training Facility at James M. Cox Dayton International Airport (KDAY) in Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023.

Located in a renovated hangar at KDAY, Sinclair’s Aviation Maintenance Training Facility provides students with the latest technology and hands-on experience required for careers in the aviation maintenance industry, according to college officials.

Sinclair’s Aviation Maintenance Training Facility contains two classrooms, two lab spaces, and is dedicated to aircraft mechanics and aviation service maintenance coursework and hands-on training. The renovation accommodates commercial aircraft, equipment, and training/lab space for instruction.

“Having the facilities to prepare more Ohioans for the high-skilled, high-paying aviation jobs open in the region and across the state is key to our economic success in the industry,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted at the grand opening event. “Through collaborations like this, we can continue to make Ohio the heart of aviation and prepare our students for these in-demand jobs now and in the future.”

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted with Sinclair Community College aviation maintenance students and Dayton area community leaders. (Photos courtesy Sinclair Community College)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians is projected to grow 4% through the year 2032, with 12,800 openings projected each year, on average, over the decade. The median annual wage for aircraft mechanics and service technicians is approximately $70,000.

Over the past five years, 210 degrees and certificates have been awarded through Sinclair’s Aviation Maintenance programs. College officials noted that 148 students are currently enrolled in the maintenance programs.

“Endeavors like this could not be accomplished without collaboration among public and private partners,” said Dr. Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College. “Sinclair Community College is incredibly proud to be working with the city of Dayton and aviation industry partners to ensure economic success for individuals, families, and businesses in the Dayton region.”

Sinclair’s Aviation Technology Department receives a lot of community support, college officials noted. Nearly $750,000 in equipment has been donated to support Sinclair’s Aviation Technology Department and more than $850,000 has been donated to support scholarships for Sinclair aviation students.

Sinclair’s Aviation Technology Program offers 19 degrees and certificates, including two bachelor’s degrees: Professional Pilot and Unmanned Aerial Systems.

For more information: Sinclair.edu/Aviation