The latest video in the FAA’s 57 seconds to Safer Flying series asks pilots: “Are you gaming the system when it comes to your medical?”

“When it comes to your airman medical status, just how honest and thorough are you when filling out that MedExpress or BasicMed form?” FAA officials ask in the video’s introduction. “Are you telling your AME everything he or she needs to know? If you are gaming the system, it’s time to come clean.”