Picture of the Day: The true adventure

Garry Dudley submitted this photo and note: “At Chadron Municipal Airport (KCDR) in Nebraska beginning the third day of our four-day trip returning to Turlock Municipal Airport (O15) in California, from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. Oshkosh was exciting, but the 3,300 mile flight was the true adventure!”

