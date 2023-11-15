D-Day Squadron reveals planes that will participate in 2024 tour

That’s All Brother. (Photo by Scott Slocum)

After its successful mission in 2019, the D-Day Squadron — the American contingent of Douglas C-47 and DC-3 transports participating in the celebrations of D-Day and the Berlin Airlift — is preparing to embark upon their journey to Europe to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasions and 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.

On May 18, 2024, the D-Day Squadron is expected to depart Oxford-Waterbury Airport in Connecticut and head east to cross the Northern Atlantic along the original Blue Spruce route.

The list of airplanes taking part is changing regularly, as is understandable when juggling such a monumental challenge, officials noted.

“Some teams are working to get their aircraft ready to take part, but the complexity of the mission, the logistical challenges, and the enormous costs involved inevitably will keep their participation on hold until months shy of the launch,” officials said in a release.

However, the organization did reveal the first 10 aircraft that will make the journey in 2024:

C-47 “Placid Lassie” (N74589), Tunison Foundation, USA C-47 “That’s All, Brother” (N74TB), Commemorative Air Force Centex Wing, USA C-47 “ Screaming Eagle” (N150D), Private Owner, USA R4D “ Ready 4 Duty” (151ZE), Commemorative Air Force Dallas-Ft. Worth Wing, USA C-53 “Spirit of Benovia” (N8336C), Aerometal International, USA C-41A “Hap*penstance” (N341A) – The RM Group, USA DC-3 “Chalair” (F-AZOX), Private Owner, France C-47 “Night Fright” (N308SF), Night Fright Promotions, UK C-47 “Drag ‘em Oot” (N473DC), Aero Legends, UK C-47 “Pegasus” (G-ANAF) – Aero Legends, UK

The C-47 “Placid Lassie” is part of the D-Day Squadron.

“Having led the DC-3’s journey to Europe in 2019, the D-Day Squadron earned a global presence that’s provided our organization to grow, multiply our DC-3 connections, and even launch the DC-3 Society where we actively aid operators, crews, and enthusiasts with maintenance, operations, airworthiness, and displays,” said Eric Zipkin, director of operations and mission chief pilot for the D-Day Squadron. “We won the war because of our logistical abilities, it’s only appropriate we, as the stewards of this noble aircraft, continue to fly and maintain the very airframe that was the backbone to achieving victory.”

For more information: DDaySquadron.org/2024-Legacy-Tour