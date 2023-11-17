Improper fuel planning leads to fuel starvation

The pilot reported that he calculated 30 gallons of fuel to complete the flight and then departed the airport with 36 gallons of fuel onboard the Piper PA-28-180.

A few minutes later he returned to the departure airport after he noticed that the door was not latched properly.

The subsequent departure and flight were uneventful until the pilot was approaching his destination and had been cleared to land at the airport in Farmington, New Mexico.

At this time, he observed the fuel tanks were between 0 and 10 gallons on each side.

He selected the left fuel tank as it appeared to have more fuel, but within one minute the engine lost power.

The pilot then notified air traffic control that he would not make the runway and landed in a dirt lot, which resulted in substantial damage to the right aileron and wings. The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

He stated that the operator traveled to the site and observed about 4 gallons in the right fuel tank and no fuel in the left tank.

The pilot further reported that the accident was the result of fuel starvation, inaccuracy of the fuel gauges, and improper fuel planning.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadequate fuel management, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

