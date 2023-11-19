The Snowbirds return to Salinas

The last event for the Northern California air show season takes place at Salinas Municipal Airport (KSNS) at the end of September each fall.
After 42 years and $8 million in local donations, the California International Airshow Salinas is one of the most successful air shows to support charitable organizations in North America.
For 2023, organizers overhauled the flightline, moving some folks 1,500 feet closer to the air show box. I’m fairly sure the 50,000 fans attending the show appreciated the changes.
Of all the shows I attend each year, this is the only one with “international” in the title. The international aspect was marked by the return of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds demonstration team after a 12-year absence. This was also one of only two performances in the U.S. this year by the Canadians.
The flight schedule also included the Red Bull Air Force, with Kirby Chambliss and Aaron Fitzgerald taking to the air several times during the day in their respective aircraft to thrill the crowd.
Vicky Benzing, Mike Goulian, Kent Pietsch, and Sean Tucker rounded out the slate of civilian acts in the schedule.
Kent did triple duty in the Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet, performing dead-stick aerobatics, a comedy act, and landing on a moving vehicle.
Vicky is a local favorite with her classic Stearman, while air show legend Sean took to the air in the Bob Hoover Academy T-6 Texan.
Boston-based Mike Goulian traveled coast-to-coast to thrill folks with his Extra 330.
Military demonstrations included the U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team and some fly-bys from a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 Hercules.
Two F-35C paired with the Commemorative Air Force F8F Bearcat for several USN Legacy Flight fly-bys.
The Thunderbirds closed out the show, performing under near perfect conditions.
U.S. Air Force demonstration aircraft like the F-35 and the Thunderbirds operated from nearby Monterey Regional Airport (KMRY) due to its longer runways, while the Snowbirds were happy to come and go in front of the Salinas fans.
With the Air Force aircraft offsite, only a few current military aircraft were on static display, including a C-130 Hercules, an Army Blackhawk and a Chinook, and a NAS Lemoore MH-60 Knighthawk search and rescue helicopter.
Cal Fire showed up with a Firehawk helicopter and an S-2 Turbo Tracker fire bomber.
There also was a good turnout of general aviation aircraft on display, filling the tarmac nicely.
One aircraft on display that garnered a lot of attention was the 12-rotor Archer Maker, an eVTOL technology demonstrator from Palo Alto-based Archer Aviation that made its first flight in December 2021.
Next year’s show is slated for Sept. 28-28, 2024.
For more information: SalinasAirshow.com
Leave a Reply