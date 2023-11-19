The Snowbirds return to Salinas

A pair of P-51 Mustangs flew in formation during the 2023 California International Airshow Salinas.

The last event for the Northern California air show season takes place at Salinas Municipal Airport (KSNS) at the end of September each fall.

After 42 years and $8 million in local donations, the California International Airshow Salinas is one of the most successful air shows to support charitable organizations in North America.

For 2023, organizers overhauled the flightline, moving some folks 1,500 feet closer to the air show box. I’m fairly sure the 50,000 fans attending the show appreciated the changes.

Best seat in the house: These Kentucky Air Guard service members relax on their C-130J Super Hercules.

Of all the shows I attend each year, this is the only one with “international” in the title. The international aspect was marked by the return of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds demonstration team after a 12-year absence. This was also one of only two performances in the U.S. this year by the Canadians.

The Snowbirds coming over the top in the “Big Diamond” formation (one jet was broken, hence the asymmetry). The Snowbirds were the first aerobatic team in the world to use music as part of their show.

Snowbird #2 lifts off in his Canadair CT-114 Tutor.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, a nine-ship flight demonstration team formed in 1978. They fly the last remaining Canadair CT-114 Tutor jets in the RCAF fleet.

The flight schedule also included the Red Bull Air Force, with Kirby Chambliss and Aaron Fitzgerald taking to the air several times during the day in their respective aircraft to thrill the crowd.

It’s a challenge to catch The Red Bull Air Force’s Aaron Fitzgerald (in the Bo-105 helicopter) and Kirby Chambliss (in the Edge 540) in flying formation.

Kirby Chambliss making a low pass near the end of his performance.

Vicky Benzing, Mike Goulian, Kent Pietsch, and Sean Tucker rounded out the slate of civilian acts in the schedule.

Kent did triple duty in the Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet, performing dead-stick aerobatics, a comedy act, and landing on a moving vehicle.

Kent Pietsch lands his Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet on a mobile runway. Kent has been performing at air shows since 1973 and with Jelly Belly since 1974.

Vicky is a local favorite with her classic Stearman, while air show legend Sean took to the air in the Bob Hoover Academy T-6 Texan.

Vicky Benzing comes back around to show center in her stock 1940 Boeing Stearman. This was Vicky’s fourth appearance at the Salinas Airshow.

Air show legend Sean Tucker brings the Bob Hoover Academy T-6 Texan to show center during his performance. Sean founded the Bob Hoover Academy, an accredited alternative high school program that offers a full high school education with an AOPA-developed aviation curriculum.

Boston-based Mike Goulian traveled coast-to-coast to thrill folks with his Extra 330.

Mike Goulian pilots his Extra 330SC through one of many energetic maneuvers in his routine. Mike has been entertaining air show fans for 29 years.

Military demonstrations included the U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team and some fly-bys from a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 Hercules.

This F-35 demo pilot starts to clean up after a landing configuration fly-by.

Two F-35C paired with the Commemorative Air Force F8F Bearcat for several USN Legacy Flight fly-bys.

For the Legacy Flight, the Bearcat flies formation with two F-35C Lightning II jets from VFA-125 Rough Raiders.”

The Thunderbirds closed out the show, performing under near perfect conditions.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the 2023 Salinas air show.

The two Thunderbird solo pilots perform the Calypso pass.

The Thunderbirds perform the low bomb burst maneuver in their Lockheed Martin F-16C Fighting Falcons.

U.S. Air Force demonstration aircraft like the F-35 and the Thunderbirds operated from nearby Monterey Regional Airport (KMRY) due to its longer runways, while the Snowbirds were happy to come and go in front of the Salinas fans.

With the Air Force aircraft offsite, only a few current military aircraft were on static display, including a C-130 Hercules, an Army Blackhawk and a Chinook, and a NAS Lemoore MH-60 Knighthawk search and rescue helicopter.

The impressive Boeing CH-47 Chinook celebrated its first flight in 1961, 62 years ago. Boeing predicts that continued upgrades could carry this design to the 100-year mark.

Cal Fire showed up with a Firehawk helicopter and an S-2 Turbo Tracker fire bomber.

This is one of 12 new Sikorsky Firehawks that Cal Fire has ordered to replace its fleet of Hueys.

There also was a good turnout of general aviation aircraft on display, filling the tarmac nicely.

A pretty 1926 Travel Air 4000 — the pilot sits in the rear cockpit with room for two in the front.

Salinas pilot Chris Laws explains the uniqueness of flying his Viewmaster gyroplane. Note that the fuel tank is also the pilot’s seat.

A 1967 Bellanca 17-30A Super Viking.

This Luscombe 8E Silvaire was built in 1948, the same year Luscombe went bankrupt. Behind it is a classic Stearman.

A Cessna 310 waits patiently at the end of the air show day.

One aircraft on display that garnered a lot of attention was the 12-rotor Archer Maker, an eVTOL technology demonstrator from Palo Alto-based Archer Aviation that made its first flight in December 2021.

The Archer Maker eVTOL technology demonstrator completed two years of flight testing. United Airlines has ordered 100 of the production aircraft, the Archer Midnight.

Next year’s show is slated for Sept. 28-28, 2024.

For more information: SalinasAirshow.com