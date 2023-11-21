Picture of the Day: Hanging out in the EAA Chapter 25 hangar

John Schmidt submitted this photo and note: “Some members of EAA Chapter 25 meeting at the chapter hangar in Airlake Airport (KLVN) in Lakeville, Minnesota, at 7 p.m. on a warm Wednesday night in September 2023. A Pietenpol, a Gusty, a Hatz biplane, and a model of Bert Sisler’s trimotor design, the “6-Pack” (one of his last designs), are visible. The photo was taken by Ken Tuvman, the presenter that night, who shared stories of his father’s B-17 World War II service.”

