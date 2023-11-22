A cure for an unnecessary headache

A blind spot camera doesn’t have to be as robust as this set-up at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in Loveland.

The author of this ASRS report states: “I would guess that, if asked, the Tower Controllers would tell you that both taxiways are an unnecessary headache for them as they must issue the not visible warning constantly.”

“This part of the ramp is not visible to the Tower, so I was able to get taxi instructions without the Tower noting my position,” the pilot writes in his report to the Aviation Safety Reporting System.

We don’t know where this airport is located because NASA removes identifying information from ASRS reports, such as airport or aircraft type.

Frankly, it doesn’t matter. The cure to this headache is pretty simple.

To paraphrase a visit to a doctor from days gone by, install two cameras and call me in the morning.

Local pilots and businesses should install cameras in the blind spots and set a display showing the camera feed in the tower cab.

Blind spot no longer. That would be cool.

The FAA makes many decisions through the lens of “safety.” Not having line of sight visibility of an area the controllers are responsible for makes for an unsafe situation.

Don’t ask permission from higher-ups.

If they happen to notice, seek forgiveness.