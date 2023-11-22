Picture of the Day: Bucket list done

David Morris submitted this photo and note: “At age 16 I flew with my older brother, who was a CFI for gliders. He flew out of El Mirage Field (99CL) in California’s Mohave Desert. At age 80 I made plans to fly again, one more time. I located a great group of people at the Piedmont Soaring Society in Farmington, North Carolina. We were towed to 3,000 feet and were able to climb to 5,800 feet. We flew for 45 minutes. We could have done more, but others were waiting for a ride. It was all I remembered. Thanks to Ed White, my pilot who took this photo, and Bob Hull, another member of the club.”

