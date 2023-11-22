Record number of Master Pilots honored

EAA Chapter 983 at Pecan Plantation Airport (0TX1) in Texas just set a record: 31 of its members received Wright Brothers Master Pilot Awards at a ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, while another received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

Usually a ceremony includes one or two pilots — I attended one at SUN ‘n FUN that had seven and it was the largest I’d ever seen.

Named after Wilbur and Orville Wright, the Master Pilot award is given only to pilots who have had 50 years (or more) of safe flying, while the Master Mechanic Award — named after the Wright’s mechanic — is for 50 years of aviation maintenance.

So congratulations to the record-setting pilots of EAA Chapter 983!

From left to right: Joe Murphy (FAA), Steve Wilson (Charles Taylor award winner), John Bowen, Mike Brake, Ed Askins, Dave Cole, Jackie Vaughn, Neil Downing, Steve Thomas, Tom Thibault, Bill Eslick, Rusty Strickler, Bob Funk, Les Staples, Don Gardner, Paul Siedschlag, Gerry Scheeler, Jerry Gazda, Paul Pickering, Doug Green, Bob Pastusek, Don Gumm, Bob Moreau, Pat Hockett, Dave Moore, Bob Horton, Kenny Miller, John Jaeckle, Mark McNair, Carl Keil, Darrell Hughes (FAA), and Richard Keyt. Not pictured: John McComas and Jerry Winfield. (Photo Courtesy: EAA Chapter 983)

You can learn more about the Wrights Brothers Master Pilot Award here, as well as see a full list of all the pilots who have earned the award.