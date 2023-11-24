General Aviation News

First solo ends in fire

On the day of the accident, the student pilot performed three takeoffs and landings with his flight instructor before he was cleared by the instructor for solo pattern flight at the airport in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

A video recording showed that during his second solo landing, the Cessna 172 bounced, and then began a go-around.

During the go-around the plane pitched up sharply, stalled, turned toward the left, and descended to the ground.

The airplane hit the left side of the runway, sustaining substantial damage to the left wing and forward fuselage. A post-impact fire ensued. The student pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The flight instructor reported that there were no pre-accident anomalies with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable Cause: The student pilot’s loss of control during a go-around, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: 104285

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This November 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

