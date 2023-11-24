Mobile charger for electric aircraft debuts

A universal mobile charger for the Cassio family of electric-hybrid airplanes and other electric aircraft was unveiled by VoltAero at the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

The charger is part of VoltAero’s strategy to create an infrastructure for its Cassio airplane family, which begins with the five-seat Cassio 330. The charger also will be offered for other electric aircraft, according to officials with VoltAero.

Capable of recharging the Cassio 330 in approximately 30 minutes, the charger uses a combination of supercapacitors and batteries for a power output of 100 kw, company officials said.

As part of the charger’s “intelligence,” it can be programmed for autonomous deployment to a designated location at an airport or landing zone for aircraft recharging, officials added.

Cassio aircraft will utilize an electric motor in the aft fuselage-mounted hybrid propulsion unit for all-electric power during taxi, takeoff, and primary flight (if the distance traveled is less than 150 km or about 93 miles), and landing.

The hybrid feature – with the internal combustion engine – comes into play as a range extender, recharging the batteries while in flight, company officials explained. Additionally, the hybrid element serves as a backup in the event of a problem with the electric propulsion, they added.

For more information: VoltAero.aero