DeltaHawk launches hydrogen engine development program

DeltaHawk Engines, which received certification in May 2023 for its jet-fueled piston engine for general aviation aircraft, has embarked on a new venture.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company has recently completed advanced simulation analysis of a new, hydrogen-fueled variant of its engine.

“These tests have demonstrated DeltaHawk’s highly adaptable engine architecture is suitable for hydrogen fuel, and that the company’s patented engine design has applications in a variety of markets in addition to aviation, including zero emission vehicles (ZEV), other commercial power applications, and multiple defense platforms,” company officials said in a press release.

Simulations and computer-based testing is underway to develop a hydrogen-powered variant of DeltaHawk’s piston engine. (Photos courtesy DeltaHawk)

“The use of internal combustion engine (ICE) technology with hydrogen fuel replaces more expensive, highly infrastructure-reliant fuel cell systems. A hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine also has higher tolerance for hydrogen impurities compared to fuel cells and, importantly, allows leveraging of the existing depth of ICE manufacturing knowledge and extensive service networks,” officials noted.

Company officials say they have an advantage in the adoption of hydrogen power as the design of the DeltaHawk engine “has a significantly reduced power degradation curve over time compared to current fuel cell technology, allowing for better fuel economy than fuel cells after the initial period.”

The DeltaHawk design, based on patented two-stroke technology, “makes this new engine family an ideal solution for hydrogen fuel,” company officials added.

For more information: DeltaHawk.com

