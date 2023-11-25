Why I Fly: EAA Seaplane Base

The latest episode in the Why I Fly series features Shane Albers, chairman of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Seaplane Base.

Produced by Hemlock Films, in partnership with EAA, this episode introduces us to Shane, who leads a dedicated group of volunteers at the annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Seaplane Base.

Each short Why I Fly video introduces the public to folks with a passion for aviation. These folks could be hobbyists, professionals, pilots, mechanics, designers, artists… if someone is into aviation, their story could be highlighted.

All of the Why I Fly stories can be viewed at WhyIFlySeries.com.