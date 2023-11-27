How — or why — did the FAA let remote towers die?

We’ve run a lot of stories over the years about the remote tower experiments at Leesburg Executive Airport (KJYO) in Virginia and Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in Loveland, Colorado. Why didn’t they work when similar projects have met with great success in Europe?

In the latest issue of Avionics News, Rob Mark does an impressive job of digging into what really happened with the project at KJYO in his article “How FAA Let Remote Tower Technology Slip Through Its Fingers.”

It’s a fascinating look “behind the curtain” at decision-making at the FAA, as well as at SAAB, the company that was providing the remote tower services at KJYO.

Rob points to several reasons the project failed, with the biggest one being the FAA “essentially moved the goal posts” for the SAAB engineers.

It’s an interesting read and well worth the time. You can see Rob’s full article here or at Rob’s site JetWhine.com.