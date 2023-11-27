Plane ends up in bay after pilot positions fuel selector in wrong place

The pilot departed a coastal Florida airport at night in the Piper PA-28. After he transitioned from initial climb to cruise flight at 1,100 feet mean sea level, he attempted to switch fuel tanks and the engine lost all power.

He then tried to switch back to the original fuel tank, but accidentally positioned the fuel selector to the off position.

The airplane did not have enough altitude to glide to shore and he subsequently ditched the airplane in a bay.

The pilot got out of the airplane and it then sank.

The airplane was recovered from the bay several days later. Substantial damage to the right horizontal stabilator was noted by recovery personnel.

The pilot, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, told investigators he should have familiarized himself more with the fuel selector.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadvertent selection of an off fuel selector position, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

NTSB Identification: 104270

This November 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.