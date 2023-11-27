The Central Coast Airfest evolves

The Central Coast Airfest, held at California’s Santa Maria Airport (KSMX) Oct. 14-15, 2023, is one air show I really enjoy and look forward to.
First held in 2018, this air show was named the Best Small Civilian Air Show in the nation by the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) two years in a row. Last year’s show hinted at changes to come, so what would be different for 2023?
New this year, for the fourth AirFest, was the organizer, the Planes of Fame Air Museum. The museum had a recent groundbreaking at the airport for its new 23-acre campus, which will enable it to exhibit more of its aircraft and more conveniently conduct flight operations away from the main facility in Chino, California.
A stroll along the airport ramp revealed that this show had something for everyone; Civilian performers, warbirds, modern jets, vintage jets, and more warbirds.
It also boasted several rare aircraft, including an extremely rare, airworthy deHavilland Mosquito that stopped me in my tracks. This wooden warbird is one of only four flying examples in the world.
Parked nearby was a lovely, and equally rare, Howard 500 post-war executive transport.
Warbird fans were treated to quite a few appearances by classics from the Planes of Fame in the flight schedule, making up for its famous Chino air show that has been sidelined the past few years.
Visiting warbirds included “Bonnie,” the most recent P-47 Thunderbolt to be made airworthy again.
There also was a former Egyptian Air Force Yak-3 turned Reno racer, and “Sweet Dreams,” a B-25 Mitchell that also recently became airworthy again.
Civilian acts included Eric Tucker landing his Piper Cub on top of a moving ambulance, Vicky Benzing in her classic Stearman, and half of the Sukhoi West Demo Team duo (the other half out sick).
Military demos included the Marines MV-22 Osprey and an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III that morphed into a simulated aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker.
The Airfest turned into a Vaporfest courtesy of the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II, creating vapor cones and trails repeatedly during their demo flights.
Classic jet fans enjoyed Jason Somes and his crimson MiG-17, Greg Colyer with his T-33 “Ace Maker,” and a formation demo by the Planes of Fame’s Mig-15 and F-86 Sabre.
There was a USAF Heritage Flight pairing a Lockheed Martin F-16 Viper with a North American P-51 Mustang, followed later by a US Navy Legacy flight with the F/A-18 Super Hornet forming up with an F8F Bearcat.
A Lockheed heritage tribute of sorts was conducted by the Howard 500 (based on the Lockheed Ventura) flying alongside a P-38 Lightning.
This air show is growing and evolving, becoming a worthy “lite” version of the Planes of Fame Chino show but in a cozier setting. While I look forward to attending the Chino event again, it is great that the Planes of Fame Air Museum now has an alternate for warbird fans.
With the new museum scheduled to open in 2025, the AirFest will have a solid foundation for many years ahead.
For more information: CentralCoastAirfest.com
