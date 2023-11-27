The Central Coast Airfest evolves

Dennis Sanders blends brute force with graceful artistry as he flies his Hawker Sea Fury at the 2023 Central Coast AirFest.

The Central Coast Airfest, held at California’s Santa Maria Airport (KSMX) Oct. 14-15, 2023, is one air show I really enjoy and look forward to.

First held in 2018, this air show was named the Best Small Civilian Air Show in the nation by the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) two years in a row. Last year’s show hinted at changes to come, so what would be different for 2023?

Near perfect conditions to be wandering around a ramp filled with warbirds (and a Cirrus). The newly restored North American B-25J Mitchell “Sweet Dreams” and the “Bardahl Special” P-51 are both from Lost Coast Warbirds.

New this year, for the fourth AirFest, was the organizer, the Planes of Fame Air Museum. The museum had a recent groundbreaking at the airport for its new 23-acre campus, which will enable it to exhibit more of its aircraft and more conveniently conduct flight operations away from the main facility in Chino, California.

A stroll along the airport ramp revealed that this show had something for everyone; Civilian performers, warbirds, modern jets, vintage jets, and more warbirds.

A cool quartet of warbirds kick off the day’s flight schedule at the 2023 Central Coast AirFest. Starting at the top: A Vought F4U-1 Corsair, Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat, North American P-51D Mustang, Lockheed P-38J Lightning

It also boasted several rare aircraft, including an extremely rare, airworthy deHavilland Mosquito that stopped me in my tracks. This wooden warbird is one of only four flying examples in the world.

The classic lines of the de Havilland Mosquito, nicknamed the “Wooden Wonder” due to the wooden structure of the aircraft. Lightweight materials coupled with two Merlin engines made for a great combo.

Parked nearby was a lovely, and equally rare, Howard 500 post-war executive transport.

Of the 22 Howard 500 aircraft produced, only two restored aircraft are airworthy.

Warbird fans were treated to quite a few appearances by classics from the Planes of Fame in the flight schedule, making up for its famous Chino air show that has been sidelined the past few years.

Visiting warbirds included “Bonnie,” the most recent P-47 Thunderbolt to be made airworthy again.

Republic P-47D Thunderbolt “Bonnie” took to the air on May 13, 2023, after an eight year restoration. Bernie Vasquez brings her by for the fans to admire.

There also was a former Egyptian Air Force Yak-3 turned Reno racer, and “Sweet Dreams,” a B-25 Mitchell that also recently became airworthy again.

This is actually a former Egyptian Air Force, Czech-built Yak-11 trainer that was restored to resemble a wartime Yak-3U fighter. #27 also raced at Reno in the Unlimited class.

The TB-25 Mitchell “Sweet Dreams” went though an extensive restoration after sitting in desert storage for 15 years.

Civilian acts included Eric Tucker landing his Piper Cub on top of a moving ambulance, Vicky Benzing in her classic Stearman, and half of the Sukhoi West Demo Team duo (the other half out sick).

Eric Tucker greets the fans after landing his 1941 Piper Cub on the roof of this ambulance.

Eric Tucker can always see where his plane is parked! He has been performing with his Piper since 2018.

Vicky Benzing brings her 1940 Boeing Stearman over the top as she works on completing a Cuban Eight. Vicky has owned the Stearman since 1998.

Cory Lovell, half of the Sukhoi West Demo Team, passes show center in his Su-26 aircraft.

Military demos included the Marines MV-22 Osprey and an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III that morphed into a simulated aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker.

An aerial refueling demo of a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III by a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker.

The Airfest turned into a Vaporfest courtesy of the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II, creating vapor cones and trails repeatedly during their demo flights.

This Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet goes into cloaking mode as it flirts with supersonic speed during a fast pass.

Classic jet fans enjoyed Jason Somes and his crimson MiG-17, Greg Colyer with his T-33 “Ace Maker,” and a formation demo by the Planes of Fame’s Mig-15 and F-86 Sabre.

Jason Somes makes a photo pass in his Polish-built MiG-17F. Built in 1959, this aircraft served in the Polish Air Force for about 25 years until retirement in a Polish aircraft bone yard.

Greg Colyer makes a pass over show center in his Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star. This aircraft is actually a license-built Canadair CT-133 Silver Star.

Two former Korean War combatants play nice at the 2023 Central Coast AirFest. This F-86F Sabre did not see combat, being assigned to Nellis AFB for pilot training. One of three MiG-15s in the Planes of Fame collection, only this one flies.

There was a USAF Heritage Flight pairing a Lockheed Martin F-16 Viper with a North American P-51 Mustang, followed later by a US Navy Legacy flight with the F/A-18 Super Hornet forming up with an F8F Bearcat.

The USAF Heritage Flight paired the Planes of Fame P-51A Mustang with the F-16 Viper Demo Team for some fly-bys.

The US Navy Legacy Flight comprised of a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet and a Grumman F8F-2 Bearcat.

A Lockheed heritage tribute of sorts was conducted by the Howard 500 (based on the Lockheed Ventura) flying alongside a P-38 Lightning.

These two share some Lockheed DNA, the Howard 500 used components from the Ventura and Harpoon. Santa Maria Airport was a wartime training base for P-38 pilots. (All Photos by Hayman Tam)

This air show is growing and evolving, becoming a worthy “lite” version of the Planes of Fame Chino show but in a cozier setting. While I look forward to attending the Chino event again, it is great that the Planes of Fame Air Museum now has an alternate for warbird fans.

With the new museum scheduled to open in 2025, the AirFest will have a solid foundation for many years ahead.

For more information: CentralCoastAirfest.com