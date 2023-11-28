First solo goes awry

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

This was my first solo flight in the JMB VL3.

On the takeoff roll, the aircraft felt considerably different to me with less stability. I flew a lap in the pattern.

During the landing flare, the aircraft started drifting to the left. I applied right rudder to center the nose but still touched down well left of the center line.

I applied brakes and then they locked up. I felt the aircraft skid and lost control. It hit a sign off the runway and then came to a stop in the grass area of the runway, during which two of the landing gears failed.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2007967