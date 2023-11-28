General Aviation News

Real Pilot Story: Hidden Hazard released 

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new episode of its Real Pilot Story video series.

In the latest video, Real Pilot Story: Hidden Hazard, pilot Dan Bass reflects on a haunting flight in his Mooney when he was overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning and lost consciousness while airborne, AOPA officials noted.

“Carbon monoxide — a gas that has no odor or color — is deadly dangerous. Thankfully, Dan is able to share his account of the collective circumstances that led to the mishap, his miraculous survival, and the importance of installing a CO detector to prevent such accidents,” said AOPA Air Safety Institute Senior Director Paul Deres.

ASI’s Real Pilot Story series allows pilots to share their encounter with a dilemma so others can benefit — while on the ground — from lessons learned the hard way in flight, AOPA officials noted.

