Van’s 4-seat RV-10 is an S-LSA — in Brazil

Van’s RV-10. (Photo by Van’s Aircraft)

Flyer Indústria Aeronáutica, in partnership with Van’s Aircraft, has completed LSA certification in Brazil for the RV-10.

From the Flyer Indústria Aeronáutica Facebook page:

“On Nov. 11, 2023, ANAC (Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency) recognized the certification process of the world’s first 4-seat LSA aircraft.”

If you’d prefer something more official, the ANAC website shares a similar message:

“The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has granted the Brazilian company Flyer Indústria Aeronáutica the Letter of Recognition for the RV-10 LSA aircraft, acknowledging it as a Special Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA). With this recognition, the company is authorized to manufacture the aircraft in Brazil, expanding the range of products in this category in the country. Flyer is now the ninth Brazilian manufacturer to receive the recognition of Special LSA.

“The recognition of the RV-10 LSA as a Special LSA was possible because, in July 2022, ANAC amended the regulations of the LSA category in Brazil, allowing airplanes with up to 4 seats and a Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) of up to 1,361 kg to use consensus standards of the LSA category developed by ASTM International.”

The amended regulations state light sport aircraft may have 4 seats, a 185 knot CAS Vh (maximum speed in level flight with maximum continuous power), a 61 knot Vs (stall speed), 1,361 kilogram/3,000 pound max takeoff weight, a variable pitch propeller, and a piston engine or electric motor.

Interestingly, between May and August 2021, ANAC formed a study group “to evaluate the possibility of expanding the regulatory model for the Light Sport Aircraft category in Brazil.”

That group found no reasons not to expand LSA in Brazil. It did suggest “expanding some of the technical characteristics defined in RBAC nº 01.”

RBAC are Brazil’s equivalent of the FARs.

Amendments to the RBAC were approved on July 13, 2022.

“The study to expand the Light Sport Aircraft category has been a priority for the agency,” ANAC officials said. “This is one of the 16 themes established in the regulatory agenda for the 2021-2022 biennium.”

It is amazing what can happen when there is a desire to make something happen.