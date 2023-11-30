New prop certified for Cessna 414

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for its 4-blade natural composite propeller on Cessna 414A aircraft.
The STC applies to aircraft with or without RAM IV and VII, powered by Continental TSIO-520-N, -NB or TSIO-520-NB engines modified through an FAA STC, according to officials with the German company.
The FAA STC for the new prop is in progress.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the new prop has the following advantages:
- Shorter takeoff distance by approximately 6%
- Enhanced climb by 5% to 8%
- Cruise performance increased by approximately 3 to 5 kts
- Approximately 20 pounds less weight than the original propellers
- Bonded on stainless steel edges for erosion protection of the blades
MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” according to company officials, who note the props have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.
For more information: MT-Propeller.com
