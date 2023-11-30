General Aviation News

New prop certified for Cessna 414

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for its 4-blade natural composite propeller on Cessna 414A aircraft.

The STC applies to aircraft with or without RAM IV and VII, powered by Continental TSIO-520-N, -NB or TSIO-520-NB engines modified through an FAA STC, according to officials with the German company.

The FAA STC for the new prop is in progress.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the new prop has the following advantages:

  • Shorter takeoff distance by approximately 6%
  • Enhanced climb by 5% to 8%
  • Cruise performance increased by approximately 3 to 5 kts
  • Approximately 20 pounds less weight than the original propellers
  • Bonded on stainless steel edges for erosion protection of the blades

MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” according to company officials, who note the props have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.

For more information: MT-Propeller.com

