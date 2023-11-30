General Aviation News

Take flight in a Sopwith Camel

Did you ever wonder what it would be like to fly a World War I-era Sopwith Camel?

Now you can — sort of.

The Museum of Flight in Seattle recently unveiled two Sopwith Camel simulators designed and built by one-G Simulation, in collaboration with Cignatec, an education technology company.

Moving one of the sims into the museum. (Photos courtesy one-G Simulation)

The new simulators are part of the museum’s World War I exhibit, offering visitors an immersive flying experience in the iconic aircraft through a range of user-activated scenarios, according to officials with one-G Simulation, which is also based in Seattle.

For more information: FlyOne-G.com, MuseumOfFlight.org

Reader Interactions

