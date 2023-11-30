The pilot population is getting younger

The average age of a pilot who holds a medical certificate is 39.6 years.

That’s according to the 2022 Aerospace Medical Certification Statistical Handbook from the FAA’s Civil Aerospace Medical Institute, which was released in November 2023.

Just seven years ago, the average age was 43, FAA officials note.

Using medical certification records from 2017 to 2022, the FAA reports that as of Dec. 31, 2022:

There were 589,242 medically certified airmen age 16 and older

50.1% were issued a first-class medical certificate

15.8% were issued a second-class medical certificate

34.1% were issued a third-class medical certificate

Across all medical classes, the handbook reveals that:

90.8% of pilots with a medical certificate were male and 9.2% were female

Nearly 5.9% of pilots issued certificates required a Special Issuance

The most-reported medical condition was hypertension treated with medication, reported among 6.3% of the population

The handbook also notes that 434,674 medical applications were processed in 2022, up 6.4% from the 408,679 applications processed in 2021.

For those who enjoy taking a deep dive into statistics, this report is for you. It is packed with charts that break down everything from a state by state charting of medical class, along with the gender of pilots, to graphs depicting the ages, heights, and weights of all pilots.

There’s also a list of the top 15 reported medical conditions, ranging from hypertension (at #1) to allergies, hernias, kidney stones, and sleep apnea.

The 2022 handbook notes that the demographics of active pilots have changed drastically in the last seven years, specifically within the first- and third-class populations.

For instance, “there is a significant increase in the overall number of first-class active airmen with a noteworthy decrease in the mean age within this group,” it notes.

“Mean age has generally decreased across all classes from 2016 to 2022, indicating a potential shift towards younger airmen,” the handbook stated.

“The composition of the overall airmen population is also changing with more first-class airmen and less third-class airmen. Overall, the percent of females also increased by nearly 3% over this seven-year time period.”

The drop in third-class medicals — especially in pilots with special issuances — is attributed to BasicMed, which took off in May 2017.

“While airmen come and go from the certificated population routinely, this section demonstrates the largely decreasing trends in active third-class airmen over the last seven years,” the report notes. “In fact, the decrease in population is seen almost immediately after the BasicMed inception. The number of first-class airmen becomes the largest group after 2016, overtaking third-class in numbers beginning in 2018.”

You can read the full handbook at FAA.gov.